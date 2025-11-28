Punjab: Roadways, PRTC contractual workers go on strike, services hit

Patiala/Hoshiarpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Bus services were disrupted in several areas of Punjab on Friday due to a strike by contractual employees of state-owned bus services, including Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, and PRTC, which caused significant hardships for commuters.

The Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, and PRTC Contract Workers' Union initiated the strike, alleging that police had detained several of its leaders late on Thursday night and early Friday morning. Chaotic scenes unfolded across various locations in the state as protesting workers clashed with the police.

The contractual employees accused the state government of ignoring their long-pending demands and pushing the transport sector towards "systematic privatisation".

Previously, the employees' union had announced protests against the opening of tenders related to the controversial kilometre-based bus scheme and demanded the regularisation of contractual workers. These tenders were to be opened on Friday.

As a result of the strike, commuters in several parts of Punjab were left stranded. The protesting workers and union leaders alleged that the police had picked up many union leaders as they are strongly resisting the government's 'Kilometre Scheme' claiming it was "a backdoor attempt to bring in private buses and dismantle the state-run transport system, enabling private operators to run buses on government-notified routes".

The union leaders and contractual workers allege the policy favours private contractors and will jeopardise thousands of livelihoods in the state transport sector. Their demands included the immediate release of detained union leaders, the induction of new buses, and job security for contract workers.

The strike severely affected bus service operations in Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mansa, and Kapurthala, forcing passengers to rely on private vehicles and pay higher fares.

Protests were intense in many locations, with some workers allegedly carrying petrol bottles and threatening self-immolation. A dramatic situation unfolded in Sangrur, where a protesting contractual employee allegedly poured petrol on himself and attempted to set himself ablaze.

A police officer sustained burn injuries while trying to stop him and was rushed to the hospital. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

In Patiala, the police employed mild lathi charges to disperse the crowds. However, protesters alleged that this led to turbans being tossed and some clothing being torn during the police response.

Videos of the scuffle circulated widely, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

Patiala SP City Palwinder Cheema defended the action, saying, "Police exercised maximum restraint. Limited force was used only to ensure public movement and protect property. No deliberate disrespect occurred." However, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a post on X in Punjabi, said that he strongly condemns in the harshest terms "the lathi charge carried out on the roadways employees who were peacefully protesting in Patiala for their rightful demands".

"During this lathi charge, there has also been desecration of the turbans," said Badal, demanding that action must also be taken against the guilty police personnel.

"The Aam Aadmi Party, which came to power in 2022 by telling one big lie after another, has still not fulfilled even a single one of its promises, even after nearly four years, because of which every class in Punjab is aggrieved today and has taken to the streets. The Shiromani Akali Dal fully supports their struggle," Badal added.

Meanwhile, in Mansa and Bathinda, many protesting workers climbed onto overhead water tanks holding petrol cans, threatening to immolate themselves if the kilometre scheme and associated tender were not withdrawn.

In various locations, including Hoshiarpur, protesting workers shut the main gates of bus stands, preventing buses from entering. Union leader Sukhdev Singh said, "In four years, not a single new bus has been added. They want to privatise routes and eliminate our jobs." Another union representative, Nachhattar Singh, added, "Police raided homes at 3 am. Even our children are terrified. This repression will not weaken us." With state transport bus services disrupted, passengers were forced to rely on private operators. Women commuters, who usually benefit from the state's free travel scheme on government buses, stated they had no choice but to pay higher fares for private transport.

Rajiv Kumar (49), a resident of Hoshiarpur, said he and his wife had arrived at the local bus stand in the morning to travel to Ludhiana's DMC Hospital for a check-up, but had been waiting for nearly an hour when they learnt about the strike.

My wife usually travels free in government buses, but now we will have to take a private bus and pay the fare," he said.

In addition, contractual employees of PUNBUS staged a dharna outside the Punjab Roadways workshop in Hoshiarpur.

Addressing the gathering, union leaders, including Sukhjit Singh and Bhupinder Singh, condemned the detention of their colleagues and asserted that contractual employees would not allow the kilometre-based tenders to proceed.

