Punjab Roadways workers announce statewide strike from Dec 8-10 over pending demands

Patiala, Nov 20 (PTI) The Punjab Roadways and PRTC Contract Workers Union on Thursday announced a statewide strike next month, accusing the state government of neglecting long-pending demands and pushing the transport sector towards "systematic privatisation." The decision was made during the union's state-level meeting held on Thursday.

As part of the agitation plan, the union announced that a strike would be observed from December 8-10.

Union leaders said that despite multiple meetings with the government, including two with the chief minister and several with the transport minister and transport secretary, not a single contractual employee has been regularised in the four years of AAP rule.

They claimed that workers were repeatedly assured of resolution "within 15 days or a month," but no progress was made.

Leaders also strongly opposed the government's "kilometre scheme," calling it a backdoor attempt to introduce private buses and dismantle the state-run transport system.

They warned that the policy would lead to the loss of government jobs, increased unemployment, higher travel costs, and a greater burden on the public. PTI COR SUN HIG HIG