Punjab: Robber shoots medical store owner, dies in road crash later

Kapurthala, Jan 6 (PTI) A robber died in a road accident moments after shooting a medical store owner dead during the loot in Sultanpur Lodhi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around midnight on Sunday when the two robbers broke into the shop of a registered medical practitioner in Bhanolanga village.

After noticing the robbers in a CCTV camera, shop owner Gurcharan Singh rushed to his shop and grappled with the robbers.

One of them opened fire, resulting in Singh's death, they said.

While fleeing the shop, one of the robbers was hit by a speeding vehicle near the shop and he died. However, the other one fled, the police said.

A case has been registered in this regard.