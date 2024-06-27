Punjab: Rs 44.34 cr recovered from ineligible beneficiaries of state pension scheme

Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) A recovery of Rs 44.34 crore has been made from over one lakh ineligible beneficiaries of the state pension scheme, said Punjab Minister Baljit Kaur on Thursday.

The minister of social security, women and child development said that her department had conducted a survey of the beneficiaries under the state pension scheme.

The survey report exposed discrepancies, she said in an official statement.

According to the report, as many as 1,07,571 out of total 33,48,989 beneficiaries who receive pensions under the state pension scheme during 2023-24 were found to be ineligible.

A recovery of Rs 41.22 crore has been made from them, she said.

Apart from this, a recovery of Rs 3.12 crore was made from 3,797 ineligible beneficiaries during April month of this year.

She said the department gives a pension of Rs 1,500 per month to elderly persons, widows, dependent children and 'divyang'. PTI CHS AS AS