Punjab: Rs 52 crore flood protection plan announced for Anandpur Sahib

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Punjab Education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday announced a comprehensive flood protection plan worth Rs 52 crore for villages situated along the banks of the Sutlej and Swan rivers in Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency.

He further said the state government has fast-tracked permanent solutions for areas historically affected during the monsoon season.

In a statement, Bains said this plan will permanently secure several vulnerable villages that have historically faced the brunt of floods during monsoon season.

"The Bhagwant Mann-led government has expedited major flood protection infrastructure projects in the region. Works worth Rs 52 crore have already been tendered and commenced, with physical construction set to gather pace within a fortnight. Additionally, the projects estimated at Rs 30 crore are in the pipeline," he said.

He further said, "A 700-foot-long revetment will be constructed with Rs 7 crore at Burj village. Similarly, a 700-foot-long revetment with Rs 3.5 crore will be constructed at Ajauli village, while Lodhipur village will be protected with a 2,000-foot-long revetment worth Rs 9 crore." "In addition to these major sites, flood protection works are also underway or approved for Bhalan, Triveni Mandir, Nangran and other villages," he said.

The projects entail construction of revetments spanning over 11,000-foot. We have already completed significant groundwork and are committed to expanding this further based on local demands, he said.