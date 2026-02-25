Punjab: RSS chief Bhagwat addresses ex-servicemen in Pathankot

Pathankot, Feb 25 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday addressed a gathering of ex-servicemen here during his two-day visit to Punjab.

Later, Bhagwat also addressed a 'Yuva Goshti' of RSS swayamsevaks.

The RSS chief is visiting Punjab as part of the organisation's centenary year programmes.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Bhagwat reached Pathankot on Tuesday evening to take part in a series of interactions here on February 25 and in Ludhiana on February 26, said sources.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the wake of his visit.

Bhagwat will also address a gathering comprising industrialists and people from other sections in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The RSS chief has been visiting several states as part of the organisation celebrating its 100th anniversary. PTI CHS VSD KSS KSS