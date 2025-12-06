Punjab rural polls: Cong's Bajwa seeks extension in last date for nominations

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday called on the State Election Commission to extend the last date for filing nominations for the December 14 Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls, claiming that opposition candidates faced "intimidation and systematic obstruction" in filing nomination papers.
Leader of Opposition Bajwa, along with former deputy chief minister O P Soni, met State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri here, alleging that the nomination papers of opposition candidates were torn and snatched, and they were blocked from entering government offices on December 4, which was the last day for filing nominations.
Bajwa also raised the issue of a purported audio clip, claiming that Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma, along with some senior officers, were allegedly heard conspiring to prevent opposition candidates from filing nomination papers.
"When those entrusted with safeguarding democracy become participants in its sabotage, the credibility of the entire electoral system comes under threat," Bajwa said after the meeting.
He informed the commission that several candidates were allegedly detained illegally, waylaid, picked up, or forcibly prevented from reaching the centres, despite being present within the stipulated time.
Multiple videos clearly show miscreants fleeing with nomination papers and violent clashes at various locations, Bajwa claimed, stressing that because these incidents occurred on the last day, the affected candidates had no opportunity to re-file their papers.
Such obstruction, he said, amounts to a direct violation of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before law, freedom to participate in democratic processes, and protection of personal liberty.
He urged the SEC to extend the last date for filing nomination papers in light of the alleged snatching, tearing, and obstruction that prevented lawful submission of papers on December 4.
He also sought a thorough, impartial, and time-bound inquiry into all incidents, including the alleged misconduct by police officials, and strict action against those responsible for undermining the democratic process.
Bajwa urged the commission to act decisively to restore public confidence. "Failing to correct the grave wrongs committed on the last day of nominations would reward violence and penalise democracy. Punjab deserves elections that are free, fair, and fearless," said Bajwa.
Earlier, opposition parties had accused the ruling AAP of misusing official machinery to prevent their candidates from filing their nomination papers.
The Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Punjab are scheduled on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 17.
The last date for filing nominations was December 4, while the scrutiny of nominations took place on December 5.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 6. PTI CHS MPL MPL