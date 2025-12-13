Punjab rural polls: Mann slams Cong, SAD for 'high-handedness' charge; says they accepted defeat

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed the Congress and Akali Dal over their "high-handedness" allegation against the AAP government in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls, saying they have accepted their defeat in the elections.

Congress leader and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that the AAP government in the state had printed fake ballot papers for the December 14 Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections.

Addressing the media here, Mann lambasted Channi, saying he made an "irresponsible" statement. "Both the Congress and Akali Dal have accepted their defeat in the rural polls but are accusing the AAP government of high-handedness against opposition candidates," the chief minister claimed.

Giving details of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls, Mann said out of 2,833 zones of block samitis, 340 AAP candidates, three Congress nominees and eight Independents have been elected unopposed.

"If the Congress and independent candidates were elected unopposed, then wasn't there any high-handedness in these seats?" Mann asked.

He said AAP's 2,771 candidates, Congress's 2,433, SAD's 1,814, BJP's 1,127, BSP's 195, SAD (Amritsar)'s three and 686 others are fighting the panchayat samiti polls. "How were the nomination papers of opposition candidates found to be correct?" he asked rhetorically.

Opposition parties had earlier targeted the ruling AAP, accusing it of misusing official machinery in preventing their candidates from filing their nomination papers and rejecting their candidature.

He said there are a total of 347 Zila Parishad zones. For these zones, Congress is fighting 331 zones, Akali Dal 298, BJP 215, BSP 50, SAD (Amritsar) 4 and 143 others. A total of 1,396 candidates are contesting the Zila Parishad polls.

Nomination papers of these candidates were also accepted, he said.

Targeting the rival parties, Mann said they have accepted their defeat in the polls. "They have come to know that people are not with them. That is why they start alleging that AAP looted votes. Why can't they introspect?" he asked.

Mann spoke about 600 units of free electricity, water for irrigation reaching the last mile and good condition of roads, opening of mohalla clinics, and 17 toll plazas shut in villages.

"We are seeking votes based on our works. But, they (opposition) are crying that their papers were snatched," the chief minister said.