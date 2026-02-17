Punjab: SAD chief launches 2027 poll campaign from Qadian, attacks AAP govt

Qadian (Punjab), Feb 17 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday launched the 'Punjab Bachao, Sukhbir Singh Badal Liyao' campaign from Qadian, sounding the poll bugle for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally here, the senior leader asserted that a "political storm" had begun against Delhi-based parties in the state and appealed to people to give him five years to bring Punjab back on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president outlined a series of promises, including welfare measures for farmers, construction of permanent embankments on rivers to tackle floods, upgraded schemes for weaker sections, interest-free loans of Rs 10 lakh for youth, and government jobs for Punjabis.

He also vowed to eliminate gangster culture and the drug menace from the state.

Targeting the Punjab chief minister, Badal alleged that Bhagwant Mann was corrupt and ready to compromise on Punjab's river waters.

He claimed that Mann had softened his stand on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue under pressure from the Centre.

"We will not allow even a single drop of Punjab's water to go out through the SYL canal, no matter the sacrifice," Badal said.

He further alleged that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party had failed to safeguard the state's interests and had "sold" Rajya Sabha seats to industrialists.

Referring to the party's plan to hold 40 rallies before Baisakhi, Badal said the campaign would gather momentum in the coming weeks and expressed confidence that the SAD would return to power in 2027.

Among other promises, he said tubewell connections would be provided within a week of forming the next SAD government to farmers who do not have them.

He also announced revival of the atta-daal scheme, provision of Rs 1 lakh as marriage assistance for girls from poor families, and an increase in old-age pension to Rs 3,100 per month.

Badal said 75 per cent reservation in new industries would be ensured for Punjabi youth and that 50 per cent seats in government and private engineering and medical colleges would be reserved for meritorious students.

He also promised stricter laws to deny bail for up to 10 years to those involved in drug trafficking and organised crime, besides auctioning their properties.

Senior party leaders, including Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Youth Akali Dal president Sarabjit Singh Jhinjher, also addressed the rally. PTI VSD PRK