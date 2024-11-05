Punjab: SAD holds protests against 'slow' paddy purchase

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday held dharnas at several places in Punjab to protest "slow" paddy procurement and lifting.

During the protests, SAD leaders slammed the AAP government and the Centre for allegedly failing to procure paddy and forcing farmers to sell their crops below the minimum support price (MSP).

The party also alleged inadequate release of DAP fertilizer to farmers for the wheat sowing season.

The dharnas were followed by presentation of memorandums to respective deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates.

The memorandums held the AAP government responsible for "failing" to make arrangements for the smooth procurement of paddy.

According to the memorandum, the state government did not coordinate with the Centre to ensure movement of last year's paddy stocks out of the state to create the necessary warehouse space for this year's crop.

"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also encouraged farmers to sow early varieties like PR-126 but did not ensure supply of quality seeds to farmers, leading to transplanting of hybrid paddy varieties promoted by unscrupulous elements," said the memorandum.

The SAD leaders claimed that lakhs of metric tonnes of paddy were lying in mandis.

"Farmers are being harassed and are forced to camp in mandis. They are also being forced to sell short of the MSP. This situation has even endangered the forthcoming wheat crop and is likely to delay wheat sowing in large parts of the state and affect its yield," a SAD leader said.

Farmers of Punjab were in fear that their wheat crop would also be endangered due to lack of fertilizer, said the party.

"Earlier during the SAD tenure, then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal used to make necessary arrangements for the movement of DAP fertilizer in the state before the advent of the wheat sowing season. Now, as wheat sowing is about to start, farmers are facing an acute shortage of DAP," it said. PTI CHS KVK KVK