Punjab: SAD leader Majithia's judicial custody extended till Aug 28

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) A court in Punjab's Mohali district on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, till August 28.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested Majithia on June 25 in the DA case allegedly involving laundering of Rs 540 crore of "drug money".

Majithia was produced before the court through video-conferencing.

Public prosecutor Ferry Sofat said Majithia's judicial custody has been extended till August 28.

On July 6, Majithia was sent to judicial custody. His judicial remand was extended on July 19 and then on August 2.

Majithia is lodged in the New Nabha jail in Patiala.

The court also heard the arguments of both counsels on Majithia's bail plea in the DA case.

After hearing the submissions, the court deferred the matter to August 18.

The court has already fixed August 21 as the next date on Majithia's plea for a change of barracks.

In the FIR registered against Majithia, the Vigilance Bureau had claimed that preliminary investigations revealed more than Rs 540 crore of "drug money" had been laundered through several ways and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia.

This FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case.

In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail. PTI CHS KSS KSS