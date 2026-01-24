Punjab: SAD to hold rallies in all constituencies from next month

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Punjab's opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced it would hold a series of rallies from next month onwards in all assembly constituencies of the state "to tell Punjabis about the historic role played by it in the state's development and its vision for the state." This decision was taken at a meeting of the district presidents and the constituency in charge of the party, as the state is due for elections to the 117-member legislative assembly in 2027.

Giving details of the meeting presided over by its president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Sukhbir Badal emphasised that successive SAD governments had carried out "unprecedented" development in the state, be it making the state power surplus, connecting all major cities with four-lane roads, establishing new thermal plants and airports, or overhauling rural infrastructure.

Cheema said it was a fact that both the previous Congress government and the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had "failed" to create a single new infrastructure, due to which the state suffered immensely.

"We are committed to restarting a new era of development and infrastructure creation to take Punjab forward," he added.

Asserting that the SAD would appeal to Punjabis to support their own regional party, Cheema said the Badal-led party would also launch a people's movement against the "anti-Punjab" policies and decisions of the AAP government.

"We also assure Punjabis that we will take the state out of the present lawlessness, ensure peace and communal harmony and bring back investment into Punjab to create jobs for our youth," he said.

The meeting also decided to complete the entire organisational structure by February 10. It was decided that booth level committees would be completed by then and the constitution of all party wings, which includes the Youth Akali Dal, 'Istri' Akali Dal, Scheduled Caste, Backward Caste and Trade wings.

It was decided that all leaders who had played an important role in the recent Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections should get an important role in the organisational structure.

Cheema said the meeting took note of the manner in which panchayats were being "coerced into" paying the pending bills of the Tubewell Corporation.

He said the panchayats were being ordered to pay the bills from the funds received for the development of their villages from the Centre.

"We support all panchayats who are resisting these illegal orders as the central funds which are earmarked for roads, sanitation, drinking water and street lighting cannot be used for paying water supply bills," said Cheema.

On the AAP government's newly launched 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna,' he said a "fraud" was being played on Punjabis in the name of the scheme.

He further alleged that the government was indulging in publicity gimmicks by making grand announcements when it did not have any money to implement the medical insurance scheme.

Cheema said the scheme was being used as a ploy to collect data for AAP for use in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

The party also demanded an independent probe into the alleged derogatory remarks of AAP leader Atishi against the Sikh Gurus. PTI CHS AMJ AMJ