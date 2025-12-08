Punjab: SAD's Sukhbir Badal to contest from Gidderbaha seat in 2027 polls

Gidderbaha, Dec 8 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Monday that he will contest the Gidderbaha assembly seat in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

He made this announcement during the inauguration of the party office in Gidderbaha.

Badal also declared that people who betrayed the party, including Hardeep Singh Dhillon, will never be taken back into the party fold. Dhillon had switched from SAD to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last year and won the bypoll for the Gidderbaha seat in November 2024.

Badal previously contested the Jalalabad assembly seat in Fazilka district, where he was elected as MLA in 2009, 2012, and 2017, but lost in the 2022 assembly elections.

His father, the late Parkash Singh Badal, also the former Punjab chief minsiter, served as the MLA for the Gidderbaha seat in 1969, 1972, 1977, 1980, and 1985.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir Badal interacted with party candidates contesting the December 14 Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections from this constituency.

He said the Panchayati Raj elections were a litmus test for the party and urged the party rank and file to ensure party candidates were elected with flying colours in these elections.