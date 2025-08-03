Punjab: Sanjeev Arora resigns as Hampton Sky Realty MD

Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora on Sunday said that he has tendered his resignation as the managing director of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd.

"Pursuant to my appointment as a Cabinet Minister in the @PbGovtIndia and my election as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, I have formally resigned from the position of Managing Director of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiaries," said Arora in a post on X.

"This step has been taken to ensure that I can dedicate my complete focus and energy toward serving the people of Punjab with sincerity, transparency, and unwavering commitment. I thank the entire team at Hampton Sky Realty for their constant support during my tenure," he added.

Arora, who was elected the MLA from the Ludhiana West seat in the bypolls held in June, is the state's Industry and Commerce, Investment Promotion and NRI Affairs minister.

He wrote to the board of directors of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd regarding his resignation.

"It is with a deep sense of gratitude and respect that I tender my resignation from the office of Managing Director of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd. ("the Company"), with effect from August 03, 2025, pursuant to the provisions of Section 168 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the applicable rules made thereunder," said Arora in his letter.

"In light of the paramount public interest and constitutional responsibilities not only it is incumbent upon me, but it is even unequivocally untenable for me to continue holding the office of managing director in the company," he added.

"Accordingly, I hereby relinquish any association with the directorship(s) forthwith, as continuing to hold such office would be incompatible with the imperatives of my current constitutional duties, and may serve as a hindrance in fulfilment of my aspirations to serve the public at large," read his resignation letter.

"Also, I hereby tender my resignation from the Directorship(s) from the three wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company as well with immediate effect,"it said.

Arora said that he always endeavoured to discharge his duty with diligence and integrity, adding he was confident the company will continue on its path of responsible growth under the current leadership's stewardship.

The 61-year-old had defeated Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by a margin of 10,637 votes in the Ludhiana West Assembly bypolls. PTI CHS AS AS