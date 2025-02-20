Punjab: Sarpanch's husband shot dead in Abohar

Abohar, Feb 20 (PTI) The husband of a woman Sarpanch was shot dead allegedly over the digging of a drain in a village here on Thursday, said officials.

Shankar Jalap (35) was the husband of Poonam Rani, who had been elected as the Sarpanch with the support of Aam Aadmi Party last year.

The accused identified as Manoj Kumar, who is the block president of AAP, fled after committing the crime, police said.

The incident occurred when Shankar along with some Panchayat members visited a place where a drain was to be dug up. However, Manoj objected to the construction of the drain as it was to be built in front of his house.

Following an argument with Shankar, Manoj went inside his house, took out his pistol and shot him in the head, police said. Shankar was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Singh Brar along with other senior officials reached the spot.

The SSP said the body has been sent for the postmortem. Further investigation is underway, the SSP said.