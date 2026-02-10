Punjab SC commission chairman slams Bajwa over his remark on state minister

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission (PSSCC) Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa over his alleged objectionable remark against state minister Harbhajan Singh, accusing him of having a "feudal mindset".

Addressing the media here, Garhi said he took suo motu cognisance of Bajwa's remark against the Public Works Department minister and summoned the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday to seek an explanation.

He said if Bajwa has faith in the Constitution, then he should come to the commission's office and submit his explanation.

Garhi said the notice summoning Bajwa was emailed to him after those present at the Congress leader's house in Sector-8 here refused to receive the notice sent through a commission employee twice.

He said a report has also been sought from the senior superintendent of police, Amritsar Rural, in this regard.

Garhi said through his remarks, Bajwa expressed his "feudal mindset" and the "anti-Dalit DNA" of the Congress.

He said Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has also expressed his "anti-Dalit" mindset through his statements.

Speaking about the hardship faced by Singh during his life, Garhi said he vociferously raised his voice for children's education, then cracked the Punjab Civil Services Examination and served as an excise and taxation officer.

The minister has contributed a lot to the well-being of marginalised sections of society and made them proud, he said.

The SC commission chairman alleged that the Congress has only "humiliated" Dalits and these leaders are showing the same through their "hate speeches".

Bajwa has been under fire from the ruling AAP over his remark against Singh.

While accusing Singh of indulging in corruption, the LoP had said the Congress would take him to task after it forms the government.

"Jehra pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band asin vajaavange (He who used to be a band player will be taken to task by us)," Bajwa had said referring to Singh.

Singh had hit back, saying mocking honest, hard-earned livelihoods was shameful.

He said his father was a band master who educated his children through sheer hard work.

"I studied in a government school and reached here on my merit. Bajwa sahib is saying that 'we will play the band of a band player's son'. We have worked hard. This insult is not just mine, but of every poor family that educates its children through honest earnings," he had said.

The AAP on Monday held a protest here against Bajwa.