Punjab: School teacher arrested for taking Rs 1.16 lakh bribe

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a teacher posted at a government school in Mohali in a bribery case.

Umesh Kumar Munjal was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.16 lakh from one P Ranjan, a resident of Nanak Nagri Abohar of Fazilka district, said an official statement of the bureau.

The arrest was made on the basis of Ranjan's allegation that Munjal took Rs 1.16 lakh from him in bribe for his wife's transfer to some place near home.

According to Ranjan's complaint, his wife Priya Miglani, a government teacher, was posted at government senior secondary school, Kassowal, Ferozepur district -- around 180 kilometres away from his residence, said the statement.

Ranjan in his complaint said that he was contacted by Munjal with an offer of help in the transfer matter.

He met him in Sri Muktsar Sahib in October 2021 where Munjal demanded Rs 2 lakh from him for the transfer. Ranjan paid Munjal Rs 1.16 lakh in bribe on different dates and withheld the rest after his wife was not transferred to the desired station.

The state education department, however, in 2022 transferred Ranjan's wife to a school in Muktsar following her application.

Munjal however kept allegedly harassing the complainant for the remaining amount of bribe.

The teacher has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the bureau said in the statement. PTI CHS VN VN