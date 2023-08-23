Punjab: Schools closed till Aug 26 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday ordered closure of all schools till August 26 in the wake of heavy rains in different parts of the state.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the state government has ordered holidays with immediate effect in all schools -- government, aided, recognised and private -- due to the heavy rains, which have caused flooding in different districts of the state.

Several parts of Punjab witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday, which led to flood-like situation on many roads and low-lying areas.