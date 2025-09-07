Punjab schools, colleges to reopen for students from Tuesday

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) All schools, colleges and universities in Punjab will reopen for students from September 9, Education Minister Harjot Bains said on Sunday, days after educational institutions across the state were closed due to floods.

If any school or college is affected by floods, the decision on its closure will be taken by the respective deputy commissioner, the minister said.

The Punjab government had earlier ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and universities till September 7 in the wake of the state's worst flood in decades.

In a post on X on Sunday, Bains said all government, private and aided schools, colleges, and universities in the state will reopen.

"On September 8, all government schools in the state will remain closed for students. Teachers will be present in schools and cleanliness drives will be carried out with the assistance of panchayats, municipal councils and corporations," he said.

"Teachers will conduct a thorough inspection of the school buildings. If any problem or defect is found, it must be immediately reported to the deputy commissioner and the engineering department of the district," he said.

From September 9, all government schools will reopen as usual, he added.

Bains further said it will be mandatory for the management of private schools to ensure that school buildings and classrooms are completely safe.

The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, heavy rain in Punjab in recent days has aggravated the flooding.