Punjab: Schools in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur to remain closed

Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) All schools in border districts of Punjab's Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar and Gurdaspur were closed on Wednesday in the wake of tension along the border with Pakistan.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner issued an order that all schools in the district will remain closed on Wednesday, officials said, adding that all schools in Pathankot will also remain shut for the next 72 hours.

Officials said schools have also been shut in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Fazilka districts.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.