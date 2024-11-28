Punjab sculptor helping families immortalise their loved-ones with life-size statues

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Pathankot resident Resham Sharma feels that his grandfather, who passed away three years ago, is still with him courtesy of a life-size statue that he installed in a family-owned field in his village.

Advertisment

Sharma's grandfather Chiranji Lal led a life of struggle and hard work and died at the age of 80. He says the carbon fibre statue -- donning a traditional turban, 'kurta-pyjama' and shoes -- is a source of inspiration for the entire family.

"My grandfather was landless and just owned a few cattle. He toiled hard and became the owner of 20 acres of agricultural land. We got a statue of him so that our children don't forget his hard work," said Sharma, a resident of Sama village.

"When we see his statue, we feel that he is still around us and his blessings are with us," Sharma tells PTI.

Advertisment

He further said his grandmother in particular turns emotional every time she sees the statue.

Moga-based sculptor Iqbal Singh, who made the statue, said he is getting orders from several families in Punjab and outside to make statues of their departed loved ones.

Singh has earned widespread admiration for his exceptional ability to immortalise individuals through meticulously crafted sculptures. He sculpted a statue of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in 2022, besides those of soldiers and policemen.

Advertisment

"Many families are getting life-size statues of the elderly members like grandfathers and grandmothers, who have passed away," says Singh, adding that he has been making sculptures for the last 23 years.

Singh makes statues of carbon fibre and it takes at least two months to make one, he said.

Sangrur resident Manpreet Singh got a life-size statue of his mother, who passed away in January this year, placed in his house.

Advertisment

"She was the decision-maker in the family... With her statue at our home, we feel her presence," said an emotional Manpreet who hails from Rampur Gujjran village. PTI CHS VSD RHL