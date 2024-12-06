Punjab: SEC reviews security arrangements for upcoming municipal polls

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Punjab State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri on Thursday held a meeting to review security arrangements for the upcoming municipal elections.

Advertisment

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla and Secretary, State Election Commission, Jagjit Singh.

In a statement, Chaudhuri said elections will be held for five municipal corporations, 44 municipal councils/nagar panchayats, and by-elections for 43 wards of municipal councils, as well as for six wards in other municipal corporations.

The elections will be held by December end.

Advertisment

There will be a total 1,609 polling locations and 3,717 polling booths, he said, adding that out of these, 344 are declared as 'hypersensitive' and 665 as 'sensitive'.

He further said adequate police force would be deployed in all the polling locations and booths as per the security norms.

In all, 20,486 police personnel will be deployed for these elections.

Advertisment

He further said special DGP Shukla will supervise all the security and law and order-related arrangements for these elections. PTI CHS MNK MNK