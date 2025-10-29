Punjab: Second phase of 'Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra' launched

Dhuri (Sangrur), Oct 29 (PTI) The second phase of 'Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna', dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Guru Tegh Bahadur, was launched on Wednesday by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In his address, Kejriwal termed the scheme a pathbreaking step by the Mann government to serve the masses. According to a press release, the beneficiaries for the scheme will be selected through an open draw. Under the scheme, the chosen few will be taken to sacred places where they can pay their respects to their gurus or deities. The AAP supremo said a medical team will accompany pilgrims on the journey. He said Punjab is the land of gurus, saints, prophets, and martyrs who preached the message of brotherhood, unity, and communal harmony. Mann said around 16,000 pilgrims will be selected for the yatra from every assembly segment. Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Temple, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, Jallianwala Bagh, the partition museum, and other religious places in Amritsar will be part of the pilgrimage. Sri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh, too, are under the purview of the scheme, he said. The three-day and two-night pilgrimage is open to people of all castes, religions, and income groups, he said. A person must have a voter card and must be at least 50 to be part of the group. Mann said after registration, 40 pilgrims will be selected through a draw from each booth.

The scheme provisions AC buses, hotel accommodation, and free meals. The state government is in touch with the Railways for travelling to other states, too, Mann said. PTI CHS VN VN