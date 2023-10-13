Punjab secures overall trophy at 11th national Gatka championship

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Punjab maintained its winning streak by clinching the overall trophy at the 11th national Gatka championship at the Talkatora Stadium here.

Chandigarh secured the runner-up position, while Haryana achieved the third place, a statement from the organisers said.

This national event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 900 boys and girls representing 14 states.

The competition was jointly organised by the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI), hosts state the Gatka Association of Delhi and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Harmeet Singh Kalka, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), presented certificates and trophies to the winners.

He was accompanied by Harjeet Singh Grewal, the president of the National Gatka Association, Sarvjit Singh Virk, the Chairman of the Gatka Association of Delhi, and Executive Member of DSGMC. PTI SKC TIR