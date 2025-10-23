Punjab sees decline in farm fire incidents: Minister Aman Arora

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet minister Aman Arora on Thursday said the state has witnessed 90 per cent decline in stubble burning incidents during the September 15 to October 21 period in comparison to farm fires in corresponding period in 2021.

He said the number of stubble burning incidents stood at 415 during September 15 to October 21 as compared to 4,327 in 2021.

Arora further said the state saw 62 crop residue burning incidents on October 21 while it was 597 on the same day in 2021.

The reduction in stubble burning incidents, according to the minister, was possible because of the concerted efforts of the state government and the immense cooperation of farmers.

Arora further said the state government has provided over 1.50 lakh crop residue management (CRM) machines to farmers at subsidised rates to manage the paddy straw effectively.

He also appealed to farmers to join the mission to bring stubble burning cases to zero, while assuring them of the government's unwavering commitment and support.

Meanwhile, Arora lashed out at Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa for his remarks blaming the AAP dispensation in Punjab for the toxic haze over the national capital.

"The BJP-led governments are hell-bent on defaming Punjab, Punjabis and our farmers. The recent allegations by Sirsa, who directly and shamelessly blamed Punjab for Delhi's pollution crisis and even alleged a conspiracy by the Punjab government, are not just false, but are a deliberate act of hatred against Punjab and its people," alleged Arora here.

Referring to the latest data regarding stubble burning, Arora said these figures "contradict and expose Sirsa's lies in the most unambiguous terms".

His allegations are baseless and completely divorced from reality, he added.

The Delhi government on Tuesday blamed the AAP dispensation in Punjab for the toxic haze over the national capital, alleging that the neighbouring state forced farmers to burn a record amount of paddy stubble on Diwali night.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, Environment Minister Sirsa accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "playing religion politics." Sirsa had claimed that while AAP leaders "condemned the Delhi CM, the BJP and Sanatan Dharm followers over festival celebrations", the real reason behind the worsening air quality was large-scale stubble burning in Punjab. PTI CHS NB NB