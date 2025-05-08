Punjab sets up control room as armed conflict intensifies on border

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday set up a control room to oversee the situation on the ground, as the tension between India and Pakistan escalated.

The revenue disaster management control room has set up landline phone numbers 0172-2741803 and 0172-2749901 to be contacted by the general public in case of an emergency, a government spokesperson said.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam.

A full-blown armed conflict is currently on between the two sides, with border areas under heavy fire and Jammu a blackout-like situation. PTI CHS VN VN