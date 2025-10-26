Punjab: Seven trucks of free wheat seeds for flood-hit farmers flagged off in Amritsar

Amritsar, Oct 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday flagged off seven trucks to provide two lakh quintal wheat seeds free of cost to farmers who lost their crop during the recent floods.

He said the recent floods submerged more than 2,300 villages and destroyed crops across five lakh acres of land.

Farmers of the state have faced unimaginable hardships due to the floods, and the government is firmly with them in this hour of grave crisis, the chief minister said.

He said the farmers of Punjab suffered a whopping loss during the recent floods, due to which the state government decided to provide two lakh quintal seeds worth Rs 74 crore free of cost to them.

Mann said the process to distribute seeds free of cost to farmers of the flood-affected districts has started and will be completed soon.

Hard-working and resilient farmers of the state played a key role in making the country self-sufficient in food production, he added.

Farmers of Punjab are facing a major crisis due to the floods, but the state government will leave no stone unturned to bail them out, Mann said.

He said the state government is providing free wheat seeds to these farmers to help them sow the upcoming Rabi crop.

Mann said the destruction caused by these floods is unimaginable and unprecedented, as Punjab had never seen such damage before.