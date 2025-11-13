Punjab: Shambhu Border to be closed for Nov 14 Delhi march; diversions announced

Patiala, Nov 13 (PTI) The authorities in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday issued traffic advisories ahead of the November 14 march to Delhi by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and some farmer outfits.

According to an advisory of the Punjab police, the Shambhu Border point on the Rajpura-Ambala-Delhi highway will remain shut from 7 am till 6 pm on Friday.

Commuters have been advised to take alternative routes to reach their destinations.

The routes suggested are Fatehgarh Sahib-Landran-Airport Chowk, Mohali-Derabassi-Ambala, Rajpura-Banur-Zirakpur (Chatt Lights)-Derabassi, Ambala-Rajpura-Ghanaur-Ambala-Delhi Highway, Patiala-Ghanaur-Ambala-Delhi Highway, and Banur-Manauli Surat-Lehli-Lalru-Ambala stretch.

All diversions will have police presence, the advisory said.

The Haryana Police advisory said the traffic will remain diverted at certain locations.

According to these, there would be no disruption for vehicles travelling from Delhi to Ambala.

However, for commuters traveling from Ambala towards Patiala, the Shambhu border will remain closed on Friday.

Commuters headed for Patiala have been requested to follow the Shahabad-Saha-Panchkula-Chandigarh route, or Ambala-Lalru, Zirakpur-Rajpura route.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has given a call for a Delhi march from the Shambhu border point. Several farmers' bodies have extended their support to the call.

The outfit is seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, claiming that they remain incarcerated despite completing their sentences.

The protesters are also demanding justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents in Faridkot.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been laying a siege in Sector 52 and 53 of Chandigarh and YPS Chowk in Mohali since January 7, 2023.