Punjab: SHO, DSP in Tanda 'found sleeping' at home during surprise inspection by DIG

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jun 18 (PTI) Deputy Inspector General Harmanbir Singh Gill on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of a police station in Tanda here and found no policeman there except an unarmed constable.

Gill, who visited the police station at 7:30 am, found that the Station House Officer (SHO) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tanda were "sleeping at their residences", according to an official statement.

SHO Tanda has been suspended for dereliction of duty and lack of supervision, it said.

Only an Assistant Munshi Head Constable (A-MHC) was present at the station, and he was unarmed, it said.

"Additional police personnel only arrived between 9 and 9:15 am, significantly after the DIG's arrival, indicating a severe lack of security and vigilance," it said.

"As a result of these findings, the SHO Tanda was suspended and transferred to the police line for dereliction of duty and lack of supervision," it said.

The DIG found significant lapses in protocol, underscoring the urgent need for reform and vigilance in the force, according to the official statement.

The police force was briefed on the necessity of adhering to strict guidelines in their duties, it said The surprise inspection is part of a broader initiative to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency within the police force. Such visits aim to reinforce policing standards and ensure the highest level of service and security for the citizens of Punjab, said the statement.

DIG Gill emphasised that surprise checks could occur at any DSP office or police station at any time, and personnel performing well will be rewarded while rule-breakers will be punished. PTI COR CHS RT