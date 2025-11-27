Punjab: Shots fired at AAP leader's house, no injuries; case registered

Phagwara (PB), Nov 27 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne men opened fire at the residence of a ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader near Darvesh Pind village, located on the Phagwara-Jandiala road, early Thursday morning, police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Daljit Singh Raju, the Phagwara coordinator for the AAP's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' initiative (a campaign against drugs), informed reporters that around 1.13 am, approximately 23 rounds were fired at his house, shattering several windows and door panes.

Raju is known to be a close associate of Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

Police are investigating multiple angles regarding the incident, including extortion, gangsterism, or intimidation. A handwritten note was found at the scene, demanding Rs 5 crore, with references to a specific group, sources said.

Police have registered a case under the relevant Sections of the BNS, including 308(5) (related to extortion) and under the provisions of the Arms Act, in connection with the firing incident.

Phagwara Sub-divisional Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhvi Sharma told reporters that approximately 23 rounds were fired at the house. She mentioned that CCTV footage is being reviewed, police presence has been increased at the site, and raids are being conducted to investigate all possible aspects of the incident thoroughly.

"We are taking full stock of the situation and will soon apprehend the culprits," she said earlier in the day.

Describing the incident, Raju recounted that two armed individuals arrived on a motorcycle. After parking the bike a short distance away, they approached the house and began firing.

"At first, I thought someone was setting off firecrackers, but then my wife noticed that two men were shooting at the house," Raju explained, adding that he immediately called the police.

When asked whether he had received any ransom demands before this incident, Raju denied having any enmity with anyone or having received any ransom calls.

Meanwhile, AAP's rivals slammed the Bhagwant Mann government over the incident.

" We have been saying it time and again that nobody is safe in Punjab. This time, the criminals have fired at the ruling @aappunjab leader's house. The criminals don't have any fear of the law, as the @PbGovtIndia has already succumbed and surrendered," Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said in a post on X.

"This government is surviving just on the oxygen of publicity. Otherwise, it has already lost the will to govern," he added.