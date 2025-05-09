Punjab shuts all education institutes for 3 days, cancels leaves of police

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday ordered the closure of all educational institutions for the next three days and cancelled the leaves of all police personnel amid escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

As a precautionary measure, the district authorities in Tarn Taran and Fazilka banned the bursting of firecrackers during weddings and other events. The Punjab government has set up a control room for people's convenience.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, authorities declared the closure of all schools till Saturday.

This came after Indian armed forces pounded terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

Pakistan increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 16 people.

Late on Thursday night, the Defence Ministry said India has swiftly foiled Pakistan's attempts to hit various key installations, including military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur with drones and missiles.

Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan.

The Punjab director general of police, in an order, said, "In view of administrative reasons, leaves of all officers/employees of Punjab Police have been cancelled from May 7." "Leaves should be granted only in special circumstances with the approval of the competent authority," it added.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, in a post on X, said, "In view of the evolving situation, it is hereby ordered that all schools, colleges and universities -- government, private and aided -- across Punjab shall remain completely closed for the next three days." In Haryana, all educational institutions in Panchkula will remain closed on Friday and Saturday, officials said.

Meanwhile, Panjab University in Chandigarh has postponed exams scheduled for May 9, 10 and 12. The new dates will be announced later, the university said in a statement.

Several district authorities in Punjab warned of strict action against those who hoard and black market of essential items like food products, milk, dairy products, fodder and fuel.

The Amritsar district administration formed a task force to prevent any hoarding or black marketing of the essential items.

Officials said there was no shortage of essential items like oil, cooking gas, medicines and animal fodder in the district and advised people against panic buying. Similar directions were shared by other district authorities.

The Gurdaspur district administration said it has come to its notice that certain stockists were hoarding of essential commodities leading to artificial price hikes and shortage of supplies, affecting the general public.

In Ludhiana, the district administration asked the food and civil supplies officials to take strict action against hoarders.

On Wednesday, many people in Amritsar queued up at grocery shops and departmental stores buying daily consumable in bulk.

A eight-hour blackout from 9 pm has been orderd in Gurdaspur, one of the six border districts, from Thursday. It will continue till further orders.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said that there will be no ceremonial retreat ceremonies at all three check posts -- Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki -- along the Pakistan border in Punjab till further orders.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar appealed to people to inform the force if they notice any suspicious person or unclaimed item. Police squads and quick response teams have been deputed for people's safety, he said.

The district administration also issued a helpline number for people in emergency situations.

"The role of the Punjab government becomes extremely crucial during any military tension. All districts near the border have been placed on high alert. The government has also cancelled all public events in view of the prevailing situation," Punjab Minister Aman Arora said on Wednesday.

"Punjab Police is also fully prepared as the second line of defence. It will join the army in every battle to deliver a crushing response to any Pakistani attack," he added.