Punjab: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents stage protest over delay in FIR against graft

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) The parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Wednesday staged a protest against Mansa senior superintendent of police over the non-registration of an FIR on their complaint alleging financial irregularities by a music producer and two others.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Charges were framed against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and 26 other accused in connection with the murder case.

Balkaur Singh and his wife, Charan Kaur, along with their toddler son, sat on the floor outside the SSP office in Mansa, demanding action on their complaint against the music producer and two others.

During the protest, Balkaur said he had filed the complaint six months ago, and no action has been taken by the police yet.

“Neither are they (police) acting on my complaint, nor are they returning it. The SSP is not taking any action in the matter,” he alleged. “If my complaint is false, the police should return it,” he said.

Balkaur said he was forced to stage a sit-in over the inaction by the police on his complaint.

He alleged that he has repeatedly been visiting the SSP office demanding action, but nothing has been done yet.

Later, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Bathinda Range) Harjit Singh called the couple for a meeting.