Punjab: SIT summons SAD leader Majithia in drugs case

Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) A special investigation team of the Punjab Police, probing a drugs case, has summoned SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia to appear before it on December 18.

Advertisment

Majithia shared a copy of the summon, calling it a "love letter" from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on X on Monday.

The former Punjab minister has been asked to appear before the SIT in Patiala at 11 am. The SIT is led by Additional Director General of Police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina.

"Love letter from Bhagwant (Mann)!!!" Majithia posted on X along with a copy of the summon.

Advertisment

Former Akali minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the previous Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government.

Majithia was booked under sections 25 (punishment for allowing one's premises for its use for the commission of an offence), 27 A (punishment for financing illicit trafficking and harbouring offenders) and 29 (for abetting or plotting an offence) of the NDPS Act. The action against Majithia was taken based on a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force (STF) into a drug racket in the state.

The FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

In August last year, Majithia came out of the Patiala jail after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail in the drugs case.

Majithia was released after spending more than five months in the Patiala jail. PTI CHS VSD RHL