Punjab: Situation remains grim in flood-hit Kapurthala

Kapurthala (Punjab), Aug 19 (PTI) The situation remained grim in several villages as the swollen Beas river submerged vast tracts of agricultural land under four to five feet of water in Punjab.

Damage has been caused by floods to crops sown over hundreds of acres of land in the Mand areas of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kaputhala district, an official said on Tuesday.

Several parts of Punjab and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh have been lashed by torrential rains during the past several days, leading to a rise in water level in rivers.

In addition to Kapurthala, several villages along the Beas and Sutlej rivers in Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts in Punjab were also affected because of swollen rivers and rivulets in the wake of heavy rains in catchment areas, the official said.

As agricultural fields in affected areas remained submerged, farmers fear heavy losses due to crop damage, with some estimating it to be as much as was caused during the floods in 2023.

Senior officials of the district administrations were visiting the affected areas to take stock of the situation. They asserted that comprehensive arrangements for accommodation, food, clean drinking water, medical supplies and livestock fodder have been made for displaced residents.