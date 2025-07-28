Punjab: Six killed as pickup vehicle plunges into canal

Ludhiana, Jul 28 (PTI) Six people were killed after a pickup vehicle fell into the Sirhind canal near Jagera bridge in Punjab's Ludhiana district, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when a group of more than 25 devotees was returning after paying obeisance at Mata Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh.

Police said that the van plunged into the canal when its driver lost control while overtaking another vehicle at the bank of the canal.

Bodies of six devotees have been recovered and three others are still missing, said Satinder Singh, Deputy Inspector General Police of police, Ludhiana police range.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said six persons whose bodies have been recovered include three women, and two children.

Most were saved last night during the rescue operation, officials said.

After the incident, Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Jyoti Yadav rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operation. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK