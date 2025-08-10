Punjab soldiers killed in Kulgam encounter with terrorists cremated with full military honours

Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) The funeral of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, was held with full military honours at their native places in Punjab on Sunday.

The two Army soldiers were killed in an overnight gunfight with terrorists on the ninth day of an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district on Saturday. The encounter began on August 1 after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

Earlier in the day, the bodies of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh reached his native place Manupur village in Samrala and Sepoy Harminder Singh's body reached his village, Badinpur, in Mandi Gobindgarh.

Grieving family members were joined by a large number of mourners at their residences to pay last respects.

Pritpal Singh (28) joined the Army in 2015, his brother Harpreet Singh said. He got married in February this year and returned to duty in April. He was to come home on leave this month, his brother said.

Harpreet said he received a call on Friday morning from Army officials that he died in a gunfight.

Sepoy Harminder Singh (26) was to return home on leave in a week, his cousin said. He is survived by his elderly parents, a brother and a sister.

Scores of mourners bid a tearful adieu to the two Punjab soldiers. Political leaders, senior officials from the district administrations and Army officials attended the cremation.

Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, who attended the cremation of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh, said the state government was with his family.

He said Pritpal Singh performed his duty with bravery and dedication and his sacrifice will continue to inspire the youth.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed grief over the death of the two soldiers. Former chief minister Amarinder Singh, too, condoled their death.

"Deeply anguished by the martyrdom of Sepoy Pritpal Singh from Manupur, Khanna & Sepoy Harminder Singh from Badinpur, Mandi Gobindgarh in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam, J&K. Their supreme sacrifice in service to the nation will never be forgotten. My prayers for strength to their families in this hour of grief," Singh posted on X.