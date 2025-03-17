Punjab Speaker flags errors in NCERT’s Punjabi textbook, writes to Education Minister Pradhan

Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting numerous errors in a Punjabi textbook published by the NCERT.

In his letter, Sandhwan pointed out significant spelling mistakes and factual inaccuracies in the book 'Punjabi Primer', which is designed for Balvatika/Anganwadi-level children and adult literacy programmes.

Such fundamental mistakes not only misguide young learners but also undermine the effectiveness of literacy initiatives for adults, he said in a statement.

He stressed the need for educational materials, particularly foundational learning books, to maintain the highest standards of accuracy and authenticity.

Sandhwan urged the minister to initiate an immediate review and revision of the textbook by qualified Punjabi linguistic experts and scholars to ensure correct and reliable content.

He also emphasised the need for a strict editorial and quality-checking process for all future publications by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to prevent such errors.

Ensuring error-free learning materials is crucial for the success of foundational education and literacy programmes, he said.