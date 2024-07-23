Punjab Speaker writes to PM, protests gallantry medals to Haryana police officers

Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking exception to the Haryana government's recent decision of recommending gallantry medals for six police officials for their role "in preventing farmers" from heading to Delhi as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' programme.

The Haryana government, in its recommendations sent to the Centre recently, had recommended names of six police officers, three of them IPS and three others from the Haryana Police Service, for the "police medal for gallantry".

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) were halted from heading towards the national capital in February.

As part of their 'Delhi Chalo' programme, they were going to Delhi to press the government to accept their demands which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

Young farmer Shubhkaran Singh, a native of Bathinda, was killed and many police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21.

In a letter to the prime minister on Tuesday, Speaker Sandhwan wrote that it was very unfortunate that the farmers fraternity is being "vilified" and treated in extremely uncalled for manner, while they are peacefully agitating for their long due rights in Punjab.

While supporting farmers' demands, he expressed deep concern and strong condemnation regarding the recommendation by the Director General of Police of Haryana for gallantry medals to six police officers, "who played the role in stopping the farmers' march at the Shambhu border".

Notably, in February, the six officers were deployed during the farmers' protests at Shambhu and Khanauri borders where security personnel prevented the protesting farmers from marching towards the national capital.

"I deeply respect the bravery and dedication of our police force and believe it is essential to consider the context and implications of their actions. However, the situation at Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu is highly sensitive. The policemen involved acted in accordance with their duty, but their actions should not be glorified with gallantry medals," he said.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker wrote that awarding gallantry medals to officers involved in such actions "is akin to adding insult to injury".

"It not only undermines the democratic values that our great nation stands for but also disrespects the legitimate and peaceful struggle of our farmers. This decision could set a dangerous precedent, suggesting that the use of force against peaceful protestors is commendable and worthy of honour," he wrote.

Stating that the farmers' protest has been a significant expression of democratic rights with farmers voicing their legitimate concerns and demands, he said the stir was "largely peaceful and farmers were exercising their fundamental right to assemble, march towards the capital city of the nation to express their dissent".

He said the action of the police force, while executed under directives, resulted in considerable distress and hardship for many peaceful protestors.

"It implies a commendation of the use of force against peaceful demonstrators and sets a dangerous precedent that could erode the democratic values of our nation," he asserted.

On the role of the police force, he wrote, "The Haryana policemen, tasked with maintaining order, halted the march of aggrieved farmers toward our capital. Their actions, commendable in their own right, now stand juxtaposed against the raw emotions of those who till the soil." "My plea is simple -- let us honour bravery without forsaking understanding," he said.

While urging the prime minister to reconsider the recommendation for gallantry medals, Sandhwan said, "It is imperative that we uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and human rights. The farmers of our nation deserve respect and acknowledgment for their contributions, not further alienation and injustice."