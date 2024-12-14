Punjab: State women commission summons SGPC chief

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) The Punjab State Women Commission issued a notice to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday for his alleged derogatory remarks against his predecessor, Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill has directed Dhami to appear before the panel in person and submit a written explanation by December 17.

Gill took suo-motu (on its own) notice of the matter involving alleged derogatory remarks targeting Kaur.

The chairperson said the commission's attention was drawn to an audio recording circulating on social media, in which Dhami allegedly used "highly-offensive and demeaning language" targeting Kaur, a prominent woman leader, during a telephonic conversation with a journalist.

The remarks were not only personally defamatory but also disrespectful to women in general, she said.

The commission emphasised that as the head of a prestigious institution like the SGPC, Dhami is expected to uphold the highest standards of dignity and respect for all.

Such language, the commission asserted, is unbecoming of his office and sends a damaging message to the society.

Gill also sought Dhami's removal from the SGPC president's post.

Dhami has already expressed regret about his remarks against the former SGPC president. PTI CHS RC