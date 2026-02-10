Punjab: Student among 3 dead as car overturns, collides with truck, 1 injured

Phagwara, Feb 10 (PTI) A school student among three died on the spot after their speeding car overturned and collided with a mini-truck on the Phagwara-Goraya section of National Highway 44 on Tuesday, police here said.

The driver of the mini-truck also got injured in the accident, they said.

The deceased were identified as Arman Mehimi (18), Daljit Bhatty (20) and Sahil Mohammed (22), all residents of Mothada Kalan village, while the injured was Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rajowal village, the police said.

Kumar has been shifted to the hospital.

Arman was a school student, while Daljit and Sahil worked in a hair salon and as an electric mechanic, respectively, they said.

They were travelling from Phagwara towards Goraya when the car lost control, ran into the road divider and then overturned, tumbling onto the opposite side of the road and eventually running into a mini truck, the police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sadak Suraksha Force Makhan Singh said that the car was speeding.

The bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital, and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR VSD APL APL