Punjab: Student killed as school bus rams into tree; child rights commission takes cognisance

Ludhiana, Aug 6 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was killed while five others were injured after a school bus rammed into a tree in Jagraon, about 50 km from here, on Tuesday.

The Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken cognisance of the student's death and asked the senior superintendent of police (SSP) concerned to submit a detailed report regarding the accident by Thursday.

Police said the incident took place when the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Gurman Singh, a Class-1 student.

The injured students were rushed to a hospital, police said.

In a statement, Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Kanwardeep Singh said school buses should adhere to all safety standards in accordance with the Safe School Vahan scheme.

It is the responsibility of a school principal to ensure that only vehicles fulfilling safety standards are used for transporting students, he said.

Singh added that the SSP has been asked to find out what led to the accident.