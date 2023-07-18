Punjab suffering from severe floods but CM in Bengaluru attending dinner: BJP leader Jakhar

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jul 18 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for visiting Bengaluru at a time when the state is suffering from severe floods and many areas are inaccessible.

Advertisment

Mann, along with Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, attended a meeting in Bengaluru where 26 opposition parties pledged to get together under the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in the next general elections.

Addressing the media here, Jakhar said people of Punjab needed the chief minister in the state where many areas are flooded because of the recent downpour, but Mann is in Bengaluru to attend a "dinner" organised for opposition parties.

Being the chief minister, he should have been in the state to take stock of the flood situation, the BJP leader added.

Advertisment

If Mann is busy in "dinner parties", who will provide food and shelter to the flood-affected families in Punjab, Jakhar said in a swipe at the chief minister.

"There are several flood-affected areas which are still not accessible," he added.

Jakhar said non-government organisations, gurdwaras and people themselves are going to flood-affected areas to help the needy.

Advertisment

The Punjab BJP leader alleged that the AAP government failed to wake up and take flood protection measures in time despite warnings of heavy rains.

Disasters certainly cause losses but if a government fulfills its responsibility, that loss can be reduced, he said.

On the Congress deciding not to support the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi, Jakhar said the grand old party and the AAP have signed a pact.

After the Congress-AAP pact, should the Congress be called a "government party" in Punjab, he asked.

Jakhar said the BJP will reach out to every section of the society in all the 117 state assembly segments to make them aware of its policies. He also slammed the Bhagwant Mann government for the law-and-order situation in the state. PTI COR CHS IJT IJT