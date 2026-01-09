Punjab: Surprise inspections conducted at Patiala, Nabha jails

Patiala, Jan 9 (PTI) Aiming to curb illegal activities and strengthen security inside prisons, Patiala Police on Friday conducted a large-scale surprise search operation at the Central Jail, Patiala, and the New District Jail, Nabha, officials said.

The operation was led by Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Daljit Singh Rana and Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma.

During the operation, police recovered six mobile phones, four chargers, and some other articles, an officer said.

Over 250 police personnel, including station house officers from various police stations and SP-rank officers, participated in the operation.

Police teams carried out an extensive search of barracks, bathrooms, open areas and inmates' personal belongings. Sniffer dogs and modern technical devices were deployed to detect concealed or buried items, the seior official said.

More than 150 personnel conducted checking at Patiala Central Jail, while around 100 personnel were deployed to carry out searches at Nabha Jail.

SSP Sharma said possession of mobile phones inside jails is a serious security breach. Cases are being registered against the involved inmates and unidentified persons, and an inquiry has been initiated to determine how the prohibited items were smuggled inside the high-security prison premises.

Police said such surprise checks would continue to ensure discipline, security and prevent criminal activities within jails.