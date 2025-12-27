Punjab: Suspected drug smuggler held in Fazilka, 5 kg heroin recovered

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) A suspected drug smuggler was apprehended and 5.11 kg heroin believed to be sourced from Pakistan was recovered from his possession, police said on Saturday.

Baljit Singh, a resident of Dhandi Qadim, a border village in Fazilka district, was caught in a joint operation of the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF), they said.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that the recovered heroin consignment was sourced from Pakistan and delivered via drone by a Pakistan-based smuggler, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The contraband was meant to be distributed further across the state, the DGP said. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of the network.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General, Fazilka, Gursewak Singh said acting upon a tip-off, a police team along with BSF launched a special secret operation in the Jalalabad area of Fazilka.

During the operation, the suspected individual was apprehended from Dhandi Qadim village area in Fazilka and 5.11 kg of heroin was recovered from his possession, he added.