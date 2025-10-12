Punjab suspends six drugs, certain IV fluids after adverse reaction reports from hospitals

Patiala, Oct 12 (PTI) The Punjab health department has issued a directive ordering immediate discontinuation of six drugs and certain intravenous fluids following reports of suspected adverse drug reactions (ADRs) from various health facilities in the state, said officials on Sunday.

A communication in this regard was issued by the director of the health department and has been sent to all civil surgeons and medical superintendents in the state.

The IV fluids and drugs, which will not be used, include normal saline (sodium chloride injection IP 0.9 per cent), ciprofloxacin injection 200 mg, DNS 0.9 per cent, bupivacaine HCL with dextrose injection and N/S dextrose 5 per cent IV fluid.

It has come to the notice of this office that suspected cases of adverse drug reactions have been reported in certain facilities following the use of specific drugs and IV fluids, said the communication.

As a precautionary measure, the department has suspended the use of these items until further notice, emphasising patient safety as the top priority, said the officials.