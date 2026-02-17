Punjab: Suspicious meat pieces found in drain in Sirhind; police initiates probe

Fatehgarh Sahib, Feb 17 (PTI) Suspicious pieces of meat stuffed in bags were found in a drain in Punjab's Sirhind on Tuesday, with police appealing to the people to refrain from spreading any rumours.

The incident occurred near the Kushth Ashram of the city, and upon receiving information, a police team immediately reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

The team started cleaning the drain immediately, and the bags containing the meat were carefully taken out, a police officer said.

Shirind police station Assistant Sub-Inspector Avtar Singh said the matter is being investigated and appealed to people to refrain from spreading any rumours. He also asked residents to maintain peace in the area.

The meat was sent for testing. Only after investigation could it be ascertained what kind of meat it was, he added.

The matter is being investigated from all angles, he added.