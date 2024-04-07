Punjab: SUV tries to intentionally hit car of SDM who was out patrolling to check illegal mining

Ambala, Apr 7 (PTI) A suspicious SUV car allegedly attempted to intentionally hit the car of Naraingarh sub-divisional magistrate here while he was patrolling to check for any illegal mining activities in the area, officials said on Sunday.

The SUV allegedly chased the SDM's car and attempted to hit the vehicle twice at a high speed but the official narrowly escaped, they said.

The occupants of the SUV, suspected to be connected to the mining mafia, fled from the spot.

The incident took place at 1 am on the intervening night of March 27-28, and an FIR was lodged in the matter on Saturday, police added.

Notably, two such inspections and raids have been carried out recently to check illegal mining in the rivers of Naraingarh area.

On the complaint of the SDM's security guard, Naraingarh Police registered a case on April 6 against the owner and driver of the SUV under various IPC sections, including obstruction in government work and attempt to murder.

According to the FIR, SDM Yash Jaluka, his security guard and three others, including the driver, were patrolling in their private car when an SUV started following them.

They tried to stop the SUV near the bridge of Toka Sahib Gurudwara village, but the occupants of the SUV tried to intentionally hit their car at a high speed and later fled from the spot, it said.

Nearly two years ago, a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer Surender Singh was allegedly run over by a dumper truck during a raid against illegal stone mining in Nuh district.

A little over a year ago, some members of suspected mining mafia allegedly attacked a police team in the Bapoli area of Panipat. PTI COR SUN SKY SKY