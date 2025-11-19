Punjab: T-55 battle tank installed in Hoshiapur park

Hoshiarpur, Nov 19 (PTI) The Army on Wednesday dedicated a T-55 battle tank, which played a decisive role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, installed at Green View Park here.

Lieutenant General Ajai Chandpuri, General Officer Commanding, 11 Corps, dedicated the historic battle tank to people of Hoshiarpur at an event, in the presence of Lok Sabha MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal. MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, ex-servicemen and a large number of residents were also present.

The event began with Lt Gen Chandpuri, Dr Chabbewal and Jimpa laying wreaths at the war memorial here to pay homage to martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Chandpuri said Punjab's contribution to Indian Army has always been inspirational.

"Though Punjab makes up only about 2 per cent of India's population, over 10 per cent of the soldiers in the Army are from the state, reflecting its proud military heritage," he said.

Noting that Hoshiarpur is among the leading contributors of serving and retired soldiers, he said that the installation of the T-55 tank would further inspire youths to have discipline, patriotism and national service.

The senior officer recalled the joint humanitarian and rescue efforts carried out by the Army and the people of Punjab during Operation Sindoor and the recent floods.

He said efforts are underway to instal an MiG-21 fighter aircraft in Hoshiarpur, which would serve as another symbol of pride for the district.

Lok Sabha member Chabbewal said the T-55 tank, which played a decisive role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, being placed in Hoshiarpur was a historic achievement. He said its installation would educate future generations about India's military history and instil patriotism in them.

MLA Jimpa described the tank as a living symbol of the Army's valour, sacrifice and commitment.

He thanked the Indian Army and Sonalika Industries Group for their support, and added that they will soon start a light and sound show at Green View Park to create an inspirational space for the youth.

Deputy Commissioner Jain said the installation of the war trophy was a matter of pride for the district and acknowledged Jimpa's efforts in securing it. She said the ceremony was dedicated to the martyrs whose sacrifices have ensured the nation's safety and strength.