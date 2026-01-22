Punjab tableau at R-Day parade to showcase spirituality, selfless spirit of sacrifice

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) The tableau prepared by the Punjab Government for the Republic Day parade this year is a unique blend of spirituality and the selfless spirit of sacrifice to uphold the ideals of humanity, compassion and religious values.

An official spokesperson divulged that the tableau comprises two portions. The front portion of the tableau has a symbol of the 'hand', exuding a spiritual aura, signifying the humanitarian and compassionate approach.

The celestial 'Ek Onkar' (God is one) is also depicted in a revolving manner in the front and a piece of cloth with 'Hind di chadar' embossed on the same, symbolising protection for those seeking shelter from oppression.

The trailer part incorporates the 'Shabad Kirtan' being held by Raagi Singhs with a monument of 'Khanda Sahib' in the background, lending a transcendental colour to the surroundings.

This is the place which is right in front of Gurudwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi, where the 'Shabad Kirtan' at this chowk is a daily ritual.

At the edge of the trailer portion is a depiction of Gurudwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, the place where the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, was martyred.

The side panels showcase the martyrdom of Guru Sahib's devout Sikhs, Bhai Mati Dass, who was sawed alive, Bhai Sati Dass, who was tied in cotton and set on fire, and Bhai Dyala, who was boiled alive in a cauldron.

They were the devoted companions of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and chose to embrace martyrdom in the highest traditions of humanity following the lofty ideals of Guru Sahib, the Punjab government spokesperson said.

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, observed the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, at Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 29. Various religious events were held in all solemnity to mark the occasion. PTI CHS SKC SKC NSD NSD