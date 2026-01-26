Punjab tableau at Republic Day parade commemorates 350 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab's tableau at the Republic Day parade on Monday was dedicated to the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, commemorating the 350th year of his martyrdom and paying a solemn tribute to the Guru, revered as the protector of human conscience, faith and freedom.

The tableau reflected his supreme sacrifice for the ideals of humanity, religious liberty, and justice, values that continue to inspire generations.

The tractor portion of the tableau featured a symbolic hand radiating a spiritual aura, representing compassion, courage, and the Guru's unwavering humanitarian vision.

At the forefront appeared the celestial inscription "Ek Onkar" (God is One), depicted in a revolving form to convey the eternal and universal truth upheld by Sikh philosophy.

Draped over the hand was a cloth inscribed with "Hind Di Chadar", symbolising protection for those oppressed for their beliefs and affirming the Guru's role as the shield of righteousness.

The trailer depicted a deeply spiritual setting with 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by Raagi Singhs, creating an atmosphere of divine resonance and reflection. In the background stood the monument of Khanda Sahib, adding a sacred and transcendent presence.

The scene represented the historic chowk before Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi, where the daily tradition of Shabad Kirtan continues in remembrance of sacrifice and faith.

At one end of the trailer was Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, marking the exact site of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom and standing as a timeless witness to his sacrifice for human dignity and freedom of belief.

The side panels portrayed the martyrdom of his devoted companions -- Bhai Mati Dass, Bhai Sati Dass, and Bhai Dyala -- whose unwavering courage reflects the highest ideals taught by the Guru.

Together, the tableau honoured Punjab's spiritual legacy and a martyrdom that transcends religion and region.